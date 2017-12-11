Microbial Identification Market - Expected to Reach USD 3 Billion By 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Microbial Identification Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Consumables, Identification Services), Method (Phenotypic, Proteomics-based, Genotypic), Application (Pharmaceutical, Diagnostic, Environmental) End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global microbial identification market is expected to reach USD 3.00 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.18 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The market growth is primarily driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases coupled with epidemic and pandemic outbreaks, increasing food safety concerns, technological advancements in microbial identification techniques, and government initiatives and funding to promote microbial identification.

The global microbial identification market is segmented by product and service, method, application, end user, and regions. By product and service, the global market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. The instruments segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the global market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the extensive use of instruments and advances in technology to develop innovative instruments.

By method, the market is classified into phenotypic methods, proteomics-based methods, and genotypic methods. The phenotypic methods segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global microbial identification market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to features like cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and ability to deliver results rapidly which lead to their increased adoption across different end users.

On the basis of end user, the microbial identification market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and blood banks; food manufacturing companies; beverage manufacturing companies; pharmaceutical companies and CROs; and other end users. The hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and blood banks segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market. Rising prevalence of various infectious diseases coupled with periodic outbreaks of pandemics and epidemics are major factors driving the growth of this end user segment.

Companies Mentioned:



Becton, Dickinson And Company

Biolog, Inc.

Biomrieux S.A.

Bruker Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Merck Kgaa

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

VWR Corporation

Wickham Laboratories Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Microbial Identification Market, By Product And Service



7 Microbial Identification Market, By Method



8 Microbial Identification Market, By Application



9 Microbial Identification Market, By End User



10 Microbial Identification Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



