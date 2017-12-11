

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) announced Monday confirmed the receipt of director nominations from Carl Icahn.



The company noted that Jonathan Christodoro, former Managing Director of Icahn Capital LP, has resigned from the company's Board of Directors in order to allow Carl Icahn and his affiliated funds to submit nominations for the election of director candidates at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



In connection with Christodoro's resignation, the standstill arrangement between the company and the Icahn Group entered into on June 27, 2016 was terminated.



Xerox received notice from the Icahn Group of its nomination of four director candidates to stand for election at the company's 2018 Annual Meeting.



Xerox said its shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.



The Corporate Governance Committee will review Icahn Group's director candidates and make a formal recommendation regarding director nominees in the company's definitive proxy statement, it said.



The 2018 Annual Meeting has not yet been scheduled.



