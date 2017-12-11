Structural Adhesives Market - Projected to Grow to USD 15.7 Billion By 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Structural Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global structural adhesives market is projected to reach 2,024.67 kilotons by 2022, by volume. In terms of value, the market size for structural adhesives is estimated at USD 11.17 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 15.72 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.1%. The demand for structural adhesives has been increasing in applications such as building & construction, bus & truck, automotive, wind energy, marine, rail, aerospace, and others. Currently, key structural adhesives players are undertaking R&D to develop sustainable adhesives and overcome the limitations of traditional fastening methods.

The structural adhesives market is segmented on the basis of resin, such as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, methyl methacrylate, cyanoacrylate, and others. The cyanoacrylate resin segment in the structural adhesives market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. Cyanoacrylate resins provide exceptional bonding strength to various substrates including plastics, and rubber. Cyanoacrylate resins are solvent-free, one-part products that cure instantly at room temperature, and reduce assembly time.

The structural adhesives market is segmented on the basis of substrate into metals, plastics, wood, composites, and others. The composite substrate segment in the structural adhesives market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. The increasing use of composites to reduce weight and increase fuel efficiency in the automobile, bus & truck, rail, wind energy, and marine applications is expected to drive the structural adhesives market in the coming future.

The structural adhesives market is segmented on the basis of application into building & construction, bus & truck, automotive, wind energy, marine, rail, aerospace, and others. The wind energy application in the structural adhesives market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. The increasing use of renewable energy and installation of wind mills, is expected to drive the structural adhesives market in the coming future.

Companies Mentioned



3M

Arkema

Ashland

Dow Chemical Company

Henkel Ag

Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works

Lord Corporation

Scott Bader

Sika Ag

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Structural Adhesives Market, By Type



8 Structural Adhesives Market, By Application



9 Structural Adhesives Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2m6z22/structural

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716