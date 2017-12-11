Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Synlogic And Ginkgo Bioworks Collaborate to Discover and Develop New Medicines for Neurological and Liver Disorders

Stock Monitor: BiondVax Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / Active-Investors issued a free report on Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX), which is readily accessible upon registration at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SYBX as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 08, 2017, the Company announced that it has signed an agreement to collaborate with Ginkgo Bioworks to discover "new living medicines" for the treatment of neurological and liver disorders. The financial details and other terms of the collaboration were not shared by any of the companies. The collaboration marks Ginkgo's first foray into healthcare sector. Sign up now for our free research reports at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: BVXV), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Synlogic. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BVXV

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Synlogic most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SYBX

Commenting on the collaboration, JC Gutiérrez-Ramos, Ph.D., President and CEO of Synlogic, said:

"We look forward to creating a powerful new drug discovery and development engine with Ginkgo to deliver Synthetic Biotic medicines to modulate metabolites that influence the brain and liver."

Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo added:

"We have applied our automated foundry to design organisms for a wide range of industries and are excited to leverage our platform for therapeutics development for the very first time. Synlogic is the perfect partner for us as we set out to pursue the challenge of designing living medicines."

Scope of the Collaboration

Synlogic has already been working on new drug discovery and development of novel Synthetic Biotic™ medicines. Synthetic Biotic™ medicines are living medicines in which engineered probiotics are designed to perform critical metabolic conversions in the gut that can replace physiological activity missing or damaged in patients. Ginkgo is an organism and a biotech company that designs custom microbes.

The collaboration has the potential to completely change the way in which new living medicines are discovered and designed. The collaboration brings Ginkgo's automated foundry and expertise in high-throughput organism screening and design and Synlogic's insights and expertise in discovery, translational and clinical development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. This collaboration will boost Synlogic's ability for drug discovery by opening thousands of drug leads that too at great speed and with precision. Added to this is Synlogic's core expertise of building Synthetic Biotic medicines for clinically-relevant potency, quantitative pharmacology, dose response, and reproducible manufacturing. This will fast-track the development of novel gut-based therapeutics.

The collaboration will be the first step in the efforts to generate leads for new living medicines. The collaboration will utilize the expertise of both companies in their respective fields to establish a working model to jointly discover and generate new drug leads. Both companies' efforts will focus on finding drugs specifically for the treatment of neurological and liver conditions.

The companies will also explore the possibility of jointly seeking strategic partners for development and commercialization of these new drug leads. The collaboration also has scope for both companies to jointly develop any new technology resulting from this partnership.

According to Synlogic, there are approximately 100 million Americans suffering from neurological conditions and 30 million from liver disease and these new drug leads are aimed to address and fulfil these needs. Explaining the potential, JC Gutiérrez-Ramos elaborates:

"There is strong scientific evidence that neurologic conditions can be modulated by taking advantage of the natural cross talk between gut and the brain, a conversation that involves hundreds of well-characterized metabolites. In our first-in-human study to treat hyperammonemia, we demonstrated a pharmacological effect and dose responses on systemic metabolites with a Synthetic Biotic medicine that acts from the gut. As we observed this effect in non-human primates in our phenylketonuria program, we now have two examples in toxic encephalopathies of Synthetic Biotic medicines modifying metabolites through their programmed mechanisms while acting in different regions of the gut in human and non-human primates."

About Synlogic, Inc.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Synlogic is a clinical-stage drug discovery and development Company that is using its proprietary Synthetic Biotic drug discovery and development platform to develop a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic™ medicines. Synlogic's initial pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases, such as Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition, the Company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer. Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Boston, Massachusetts-based Ginkgo is a biotech start-up and calls itself the "organism Company". The Company designs custom microbes for customers like molecules in flavors, sweeteners, cosmetic ingredients, crop treatments, and pharmaceuticals. It also provides probiotic bacteria to protect the body from dangerous infections and generates libraries of molecules. Its biological engineers make use of an in-house pipeline of synthetic biology technologies to design, build, and test new organisms. In September 2017, Bayer and Ginkgo formed a JV Company to exploit potential of synthetic biology to improve microbes that help plants grow.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 08, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Synlogic's stock climbed 5.85%, ending the trading session at $11.21.

Volume traded for the day: 41.37 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 31.75 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 8.20%; and past twelve-month period - up 2.00%

After last Friday's close, Synlogic's market cap was at $174.09 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors