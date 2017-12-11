MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/17 -- Quantum Numbers Corp. (TSX VENTURE: QNC) (the "Corporation" or "QNC") announces that the inventor of QNC's technology, Dr. Bertrand Reulet has been appointed Chief Technology Officer effective immediately.

Dr. Reulet is a world leader in quantum physics, Canada Excellence Research Chair laureate and Canada Research Chair in quantum microwave radiation and professor at the University of Sherbrooke, a position that he will continue to occupy. He has developed the Quantum Random Numbers Generator (QRNG) being patented by QNC, and been involved with the Corporation since inception.

Mr. Phaneuf President and CEO of QNC said: "We are pleased that a world leader in quantum physics research accepted to become further engaged as QNC's new CTO. Dr. Reulet expertise and his internal renowned will be an asset in the commercialization of the QNRG as well as an advantage to facilitate the integration of the QRNG in potential customer/partners' environment."

Dr. Reulet said: "I am happy to be able to assist in bringing my invention to the next level and to have the opportunity to pursue research and support sale process."

The Corporation also announces that it has granted 1,650,000 stock options to officers and directors of QNC. The options were granted for a period of 5 years, expiring on December 8, 2022, and each stock option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of QNC at an exercise price of $0.12.

About Quantum Numbers Corp.

QNC is an innovative developer of cryptographic solutions based on Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG). The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. Visit our website at www.quantumnumberscorp.com.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

To receive QNC press releases by email, send a message to info@quantumnumberscorp.com and specify "QNC press releases" on the subject line. To unsubscribe QNC press releases, please send a message to info@quantumnumberscorp.com.

Contacts:

Quantum Numbers Corp.

Pierre Miron

Chief Financial Officer

438.858.8873

info@quantumnumberscorp.com

www.quantumnumberscorp.com



