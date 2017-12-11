The tender will be open to PV projects not exceeding 20 MW in size, and will award long-term PPAs for the sale of power to local utility ZESCO.

Zambia's government said it will launch a tender for PV projects up to 20 MW in early 2018, which will be developed under the incentive scheme for solar energy.

The 100 MW tender will be the first round of the program GET FIT Zambia, which was launched on December 7. It is now the official implementation program for the Zambian REFiT Strategy, an initiative developed with the support of German development bank KFW, aimed at accelerating private investments in small and medium sized renewable energy projects in the country.

Through the REFiT Strategy, the Zambian government hopes to allocate around 200 of PV and renewable energy capacity to small- and medium-scale projects with a maximum size of 20 MW, to be procured ...

