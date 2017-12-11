

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ), an American auto parts company, Monday said it signed a definitive deal to buy Stahlgruber GmbH from Stahlgruber Otto Gruber AG for an enterprise value of about 1.5 billion euros.



LKQ expects to complete the deal late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2018, subject to required regulatory approvals. LKQ expects the acquisition to be accretive to its adjusted diluted earnings per share during the first year upon closing.



LKQ intends to finance the acquisition with the proceeds from planned debt offerings, borrowings and the direct issuance of newly issued LKQ shares.



Stahlgruber, headquartered in Germany, is a wholesale distributor of aftermarket spare parts for passenger cars, tools, capital equipment and accessories. The acquiring business' 2017 annual revenue is estimated to be about 1.6 billion euros.



While BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are acting as financial advisors to LKQ, Deutsche Bank is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Stahlgruber's owner.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX