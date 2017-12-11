

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted a request to amend the orphan drug designation for patisiran to the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR amyloidosis). This is an expansion to patisiran's prior designation which was for the treatment of familial amyloidotic polyneuropathy.



As reported previously, Alnylam initiated the rolling submission of a New Drug Application or NDA to the FDA for patisiran, which previously received Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations. The company intends to complete the NDA submission by year-end.



'The expansion of the orphan drug designation demonstrates the recognition of ATTR amyloidosis as a broad-spectrum disease impacting multiple body organs and tissue. We look forward to completing the NDA submission by year-end and working with the FDA to potentially bring the first FDA-approved RNAi therapeutic to patients living with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis,' said Eric Green, Vice President and General Manager of the TTR program.



Alnylam noted that Patisiran also has been granted accelerated assessment by the European Medicines Agency. In collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme, Alnylam intends to file a Marketing Authorization Application in the European Union around year-end.



Sanofi Genzyme is currently preparing for regulatory filings for patisiran in Japan, Brazil and other countries, to begin in the first half of 2018.



Pending regulatory approvals, Alnylam will commercialize patisiran in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe, with Sanofi Genzyme commercializing the product in the rest of the world, including certain Central and Eastern European countries of the European Union.



