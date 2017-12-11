Active-Investors: Wired News - Univar Announces Acquisition of Kemetyl Industrial Chemicals

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / Active-Investors issued a free report on Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR), which is readily accessible upon registration at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=UNVR as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 08, 2017, the Company declared that its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Univar AB in Sweden and Univar AS in Norway, have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kemetyl Industrial Chemicals, a division of the Kemetyl Group. The acquisition is likely to close in early 2018. Following the acquisition, all employees of Kemetyl Industrial Chemicals will be transferred to Univar. Sign up now for our free research reports at:

Acquisition will Allow Univar to Expand its Leading Position in Pharma

The agreement is a strategic move to build Univar's customer base and enhance its market expertise in the Nordic region, which is at the forefront of global research and development when it comes to life sciences. The acquisition will allow Univar to expand its leading position in pharma and strengthen its expertise in water treatment. Kemetyl's commitment to offering recycled products and reducing greenhouse gas emissions is in-step with Univar's global commitment to sustainability.

Agreement Supports Univar's Global Corporate Strategy to Pursue Expansion and Acquisitions

Commenting on the acquisition, Nick Powell, President of Univar EMEA, expressed that this is a great pairing of capabilities that gives Univar the ability to be even more competitive in the European market. The agreement supports the Company's global corporate strategy to pursue market expansion and acquisitions, to continue profitably growing its core business, and to accelerate growth by focusing on chosen industry segments.

Agreement Enables Kemetyl to Further Focus the Business on its Core Markets

Helen Axelsson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kemetyl Group, stated that Kemetyl is convinced that this is a win-win situation for both Companies, where Kemetyl will be able to further focus the business on its core markets, Car Care and Home & Garden, giving it great possibilities to invest in the future. At the same time, Univar will benefit from Kemetyl Industrial Chemicals' market position especially in Norway and the product portfolio within very important market segments.

Kemetyl's Restructuring Process

In recent years, Kemetyl has been able to restructure and grow its business by focusing on a few core areas, and creating possibilities and resources to invest in these areas. It has shifted its focus away from being a distributor that delivered mainly commodities from point to point. In 2016, the Company divested its business in the Baltics and the production site in Halden. In February 2017, Wilhelmsen Chemicals took over Kemetyl's sales and marketing activities for consumer products in Norway. Kemetyl's model now includes a more diversified portfolio of sustainable products and targets segments where technical sales, industry expertise, and value-added services are highly regarded and often requested by customers.

Univar Acquired Tagma Brasil in September

On September 21, 2017, Univar's wholly-owned subsidiary Univar Brasil acquired the stock of Tagma Brasil. The acquisition expanded Univar's agriculture business in one of the world's fastest-growing agricultural markets. Tagma Brasil is a leading provider of custom formulation and packaging services for crop protection chemicals in Brazil that include herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and surfactants.

About Univar Inc.

Established in 1924 and headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Univar is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. The Company operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America.

About Kemetyl Industrial Chemicals

Kemetyl Group is Europe's largest supplier of industrial grade ethanol. The group employs 250 people across Europe producing a turnover of some €140 million. Kemetyl Industrial Chemicals is among the leading distributors of chemical products in the Nordic region and provides bulk and specialty chemicals, such as isopropanol, glycols, metal salts, minerals, and polyacrylamides, to customers in Sweden and Norway. The Company is also one of the largest suppliers of industrial grade alcohols in the region, including Sekundol, the division's own brand.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 08, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Univar's stock marginally fell 0.79%, ending the trading session at $29.02.

Volume traded for the day: 359.30 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 2.58%; past twelve-month period - up 12.39%; and year-to-date - up 2.29%

After last Friday's close, Univar's market cap was at $4.01 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 127.28.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Chemicals - Major Diversified industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

