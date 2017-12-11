Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: The Southern Reported Better Than Expected Earnings

Stock Monitor: Companhia Paranaense de Energia Post Earnings Reporting

The Company posted its financial results on October 31, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The electricity provider's operating income increased 6.7% on a y-o-y basis.

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 24, 2017, Southern's total revenues decreased 1% to $6.20 billion from $6.26 billion in Q3 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers were below analysts' expectations of $6.38 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's total retail sales decreased 5.6% to 44.45 billion KWH from 47.07 billion KWH in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total wholesale sales increased 19.4% to 13.83 billion KWH from 11.58 billion KWH in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Southern's operating income increased 6.7% to $2.05 billion from $1.92 billion in the same period of last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's operating margin increased 240 basis points to 33% of revenue from 30.6% of revenue in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, Southern's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 5.1% to $1.70 billion from $1.62 billion in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Southern's net income decreased 6.1% to $1.07 billion from $1.14 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 9.3% to $1.07 from $1.18 in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, Southern's adjusted net income decreased 8.1% to $1.13 billion from $1.23 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 11.8% to $1.12 from $1.27 in Q3 FY16. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.08.

Segment Details

Alabama Power - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Alabama Power segment's operating revenue decreased 2.5% to $1.74 billion from $1.79 billion in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 5% to $546 million from $575 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's net income decreased 7.7% to $325 million from $352 million in Q3 FY16.

Georgia Power - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Georgia Power segment's operating revenue decreased 5.6% to $2.55 billion from $2.70 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBT decreased 3.4% to $934 million from $967 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's net income decreased 3.3% to $580 million from $600 million in Q3 FY16.

Gulf Power - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Gulf Power segment's operating revenue increased 0.2% to $437 million from $436 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBT increased 33.8% to $103 million from $77 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's net income increased 40% to $63 million from $45 million in Q3 FY16.

Mississippi Power - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Mississippi Power segment's operating revenue decreased 3.1% to $341 million from $352 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBT increased 166.7% to $64 million from $24 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's net income increased 53.8% to $40 million from $26 million in Q3 FY16.

Southern Power - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Southern Power segment's operating revenue increased 23.6% to $618 million from $500 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBT increased 13.9% to $115 million from $101 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's net income decreased 29.5% to $124 million from $176 million in Q3 FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 08, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Southern's stock marginally dropped 0.53%, ending the trading session at $51.06.

Volume traded for the day: 4.79 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.43 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 0.89%; previous six-month period - up 0.41%; past twelve-month period - up 7.70%; and year-to-date - up 3.80%

After last Friday's close, Southern's market cap was at $50.81 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 92.00.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.54%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

