Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Estee Lauder's Diluted EPS Surged 44.30% Y-O-Y

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Estee Lauder posted net sales of $3.27 billion in Q1 FY18 compared to $2.87 billion in Q1 FY17; rising 14.28% y-o-y. The reported quarter's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $3.16 billion.

Estee Lauder's cost of sales was $711.00 million for the reported quarter compared to $596.00 million in Q1 FY17; rising by 19.29% y-o-y.

The Company's net earnings were $427.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $294.00 million in Q1 FY17; increasing by 45.24% y-o-y. Diluted EPS were $1.14 in Q1 FY18 compared to $0.79 in Q1 FY17, increasing by 44.30% y-o-y. Adjusted earnings of the reported quarter were $1.21, which beat analysts' estimates of $0.98.

Estee Lauder's Segment Details

The Skin Care segment had net sales of $1.28 billion in Q1 FY18 compared to $1.10 billion in Q1 FY17; increasing by 15.70% y-o-y due to rise in sales of its products namely, GLAMGLOW, Estee Lauder, and La Mer. The segment's operating income was $326.00 million Q1 FY18 compared to $212.00 million in Q1 FY17; surging 53.77% y-o-y.

The Makeup segment had net sales of $1.37 billion in the reported quarter compared to $1.17 billion in Q1 FY17; increasing by 17.67% y-o-y due to acquisition of Too faced, Tom Ford, and Becca. The segment's operating income was $176.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $149.00 million in Q1 FY17; increasing by 18.12% y-o-y.

The Fragrance segment had net sales of $476.00 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $442.00 million in Q1 FY17; increasing by 7.69% y-o-y due to increase in sales of Jo Malone, London, Tom Ford, and Le Labo. The segment's operating income was $87.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $72.00 million in Q1 FY17; increasing by 20.83% y-o-y.

The Company's Hair Care segment had net sales of $136.00 in the reported quarter at par with Q1 FY17 due to moderate growth from Aveda and Bumble and the Company's disciplined expense management. Operating income was $15.00 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $13.00 million in Q1 FY17; increasing by 15.38% y-o-y.

The Americas segment had net sales of $1.33 billion in Q1 FY18 compared to $1.23 billion in Q1 FY17, increasing by 7.79% y-o-y due to acquisition of Too Faced and BECCA and Estee Lauder brand growing slightly in North America. Operating income for this region was $100.00 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $63.00 million in Q1 FY17; increasing by 58.73% y-o-y.

The Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) segment posted net sales of $1.26 billion in the reported quarter compared to $1.04 billion in Q1 FY17; increasing by 20.50% y-o-y due to strong double-digit sales gains in travel retail. The segment's operating income was $346.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $256.00 million; increasing by 31.16% y-o-y.

The Asia/Pacific segment's reported net sales of $687.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $590.00 million in Q1 FY17; increasing by 16.44% y-o-y due to strong double-digit growth in China and Hong Kong. The segment's operating income was $160.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $130.00 million in Q1 FY17; increasing by 23.07% y-o-y.

Cash Matters

Estee Lauder posted net cash inflow from operating activities of $93.00 million in Q1 FY18 compared to outflow of $150.00 million in Q1 FY17.

Outlook

The Company's net sales for fiscal 2018 are expected to increase between 10.00% to 11.00% over the prior-year's same period. Diluted EPS is anticipated to be in the range of $3.77 to $3.88 for fiscal 2018. The charges with respect to restructuring and other activities are expected to be in the range of $135.00 million to -$155.00 million in fiscal 2018. Net sales are expected to be grow 13.00% to 15.00% for Q2 FY18 over the prior-year's corresponding period. The reported diluted EPS for Q2 FY18 is expected to be between $1.28 to $1.32.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 08, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Estee Lauder's stock slightly advanced 0.36%, ending the trading session at $125.63.

Volume traded for the day: 1.79 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.07%; previous three-month period - up 15.53%; past twelve-month period - up 58.44%; and year-to-date - up 64.24%

After last Friday's close, Estee Lauder's market cap was at $46.00 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 33.96.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Personal Products industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors