Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Clorox's Diluted EPS Grew 7.35% and Beat Expectations

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Clorox posted net sales of $1.50 billion compared to $1.44 billion in Q1 FY17, an increase of 3.95% on a y-o-y basis. The revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.48 billion.

The Company's gross profit was $673.00 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $640.00 million in Q1 FY17, increasing 5.16% on a y-o-y basis. The selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) amounted to $204.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $200.00 million in Q1 FY17, increasing 2.00% on a y-o-y basis.

Clorox's net income was $192.00 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $179.00 in Q1 FY17, increasing 7.26% on a y-o-y basis. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.46 in the reported quarter compared to $1.36 in Q1 FY17, increasing 7.35% on a y-o-y basis, and beating analysts' estimates of $1.41.

Segment Details

Clorox has five business segments, namely: (i) Cleaning segment, (ii) Household segment, (iii) Lifestyle segment, (iv) International segment, and (v) Corporate segment.

The Cleaning segment reported net sales of $559.00 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $534.00 million in Q1 FY17, increasing 4.68% on a y-o-y basis, due to gains in sales of Home Care products. The segment's operating income was $172.00 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $164.00 million in Q1 FY17, increasing 4.80% on a y-o-y basis.

The Household segment posted net sales of $441.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $422.00 million in Q1 FY17, increasing 4.50% on a y-o-y basis, due to volume gains in Cat Litter products. The segment's operating income was $73.00 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $69.00 million in Q1 FY17, increasing 5.79% y-o-y, due to cost savings and higher sales.

The Lifestyle segment's net sales increased 4.23% to $246.00 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $236.00 million in Q1 FY17, due to double-digit volume gains in the Burt's Bees Natural Personal Care business. The segment's operating income was $64.00 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $62.00 million in Q1 FY17, increasing 3.22% on a y-o-y basis, due to higher sales.

The International segment had net sales of $254.00 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $251.00 million in Q1 FY17, increasing 1.20% on a y-o-y basis, due to the benefits of price increases but offset by low volumes sold in Argentina. The segment's operating income was $23.00 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $27.00 million in Q1 FY17, decreasing 14.81% on a y-o-y basis.

The Corporate segment had no net sales for the reported quarter, nor for the prior year's same period, and thus, reported an operating loss of $53.00 million in Q1 FY18 compared to an operating loss of $58.00 million in Q1 FY17.

Cash Matters

Clorox had cash and cash equivalents of $468.00 million as on September 30, 2017, compared to $408.00 million as on September 30, 2016. The net inflow from operating activities was $258.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $170.00 million in Q1 FY17. The Company declared dividends of $0.84 per share on September 30, 2017, and paid 108 such dividends. As on September 30, 2016, the Company declared dividends of $0.80 per share and paid 104 such dividends.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, Clorox expects sales growth to be in the range of 1.00% -3.00%, and EPS to be in the band of $5.47 - $5.67.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 08, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, The Clorox's stock slightly rose 0.69%, ending the trading session at $145.23.

Volume traded for the day: 695.13 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.82%; previous three-month period - up 7.55%; past twelve-month period - up 26.63%; and year-to-date - up 21.00%

After last Friday's close, The Clorox's market cap was at $18.83 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.67.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.31%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Housewares & Accessories industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

