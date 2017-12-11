

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), a solar power company, announced Monday that its Board of Directors has received a preliminary, non-binding 'Going Private' proposal letter from its Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Shawn (Xiaohua) Qu.



As per the letter, dated December 9, Qu has offered that all the shares of the company not already beneficially owned by Qu and his wife, Hanbing Zhang, would be acquired in a 'going-private' transaction for cash consideration of $18.47 per common share.



This price represents a premium of approximately 7.1% to the Company's closing price on December 8, and a premium of approximately 10% to the average closing price during the last 90 trading days, the letter noted.



The Chairman and his wife currently beneficially own approximately 23.5% of the stock.



The Board has formed a special committee of independent and disinterested directors to consider the proposed transaction.



The company expects that the Special Committee will retain independent advisors, including independent legal and financial advisors, to assist it in this process.



The Board cautioned the shareholders and others considering trading in the Company's securities that it has just received the Proposal Letter and that it is yet to review the proposal.



