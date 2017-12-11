

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit for October widened from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 166.5 million from EUR 139.6 million a year go. Exports grew 7 percent year-on-year, while imports climbed 8.4 percent.



In September, the trade deficit was EUR 211.6 million versus EUR 155 million in the same month last year.



On a month-on-month basis, exports decreased 1.5 percent and imports fell 6.4 percent.



