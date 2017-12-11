Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Validus Declared Leadership Roles in New Reportable Segments

Stock Monitor: Oxbridge Re Post Earnings Reporting

Kean Driscoll, currently President of Validus Holdings and CEO of Validus Reinsurance, Ltd, will serve as the Global Head of Reinsurance. Peter Bilsby, in addition to his role as CEO of the Talbot Group, has been appointed as Global Head of Insurance. Lixin Zeng will serve as Global Head of Asset Management business. He is also the CEO of AlphaCat Managers Ltd. These leadership appointments reflect an organizational change that results in three new reportable segments for the Company: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management.

Career Paths of the Executives

Kean Driscoll was a founding member of Validus, and he previously served as Chief Underwriting Officer. He has over 20 years of experience as a reinsurance underwriter, and has worked with Quanta Re, and Zurich Re N.A. (Converium). Kean holds a B.A. in Literature from Colgate University and an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

Prior to his current position, Peter Bilsby served as Managing Director of Talbot. He joined Talbot as Head of Global Aerospace from XL London Market Ltd in September 2009 and served as Director of Underwriting until his appointment as Managing Director in November 2013. Peter Bilsby has almost 30 years' experience in the insurance market.

Lixin Zeng, Ph.D., CFA, was Executive Risk Officer of Validus Reinsurance Ltd. His prior positions include Chief Catastrophe Risk Officer at the ACE Group, Head of Development at Willis Re Inc, analyst at EW Blanch Co., and research scientist at Arkwright Mutual Insurance Co. Lixin has a Ph.D. in atmospheric sciences from the University of Washington. He received a B.S. in Meteorology from Beijing University, graduating in 1990.

Changes in Insurance Division

Additionally, Validus made further leadership changes within its Insurance division. Bob Livingston has been named Chairman of Western World Insurance Group, Inc. He is also serving as CEO of Western World Insurance Group, Inc. Jonathan Ritz has been appointed as President of Western World Insurance Group, Inc., in addition to his role as CEO of Validus Specialty.

Bob Livingston began his career at AIG in 1972 as an accountant. He joined as an officer of Western World Insurance Group in 1980. Bob received his MBA from Pace University and BA from Taylor University. Jonathan Ritz previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer of Validus since October 2010. Most recently, Jonathan served as Chief Operating Officer of IFG Companies. Prior to that, he served as Chief Operating Officer of the specialty lines division of ICAT Holdings LLC, Managing Director at Guy Carpenter and held various positions with United America Insurance Group including Chief Operating Officer and Senior VP of ceded reinsurance.

About Validus Holdings Ltd

Founded in 2005, Validus is a leading global provider of reinsurance, insurance, and asset management services, delivering its premier solutions through four diversified yet complementary operating companies, Validus Reinsurance, Ltd, Talbot Underwriting Ltd, Western World Insurance Group, Inc., and AlphaCat Managers, Ltd. Headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, the Company maintains a worldwide presence with more than 1,000 employees in 19 offices across all major regions.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 08, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Validus' stock marginally climbed 0.91%, ending the trading session at $46.77.

Volume traded for the day: 814.33 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, Validus' market cap was at $3.78 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.25%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors