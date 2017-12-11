CRU: Does "Range Anxiety" Matter for Copper Demand - Analysing the Impact of EV Infrastructure Build Out

LONDON, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A global infrastructure revolution is required to support mass diffusion of Electric Vehicles (EVs). The buildout of this infrastructure will drive growth in global copper demand, as it is required both for the construction of electric vehicle charging points, and the development and upgrading of power networks. However, the scale of these impacts will substantially depend on the type of infrastructure constructed, future battery performance, and the ability and willingness of consumers to depart from the current behavioural norms of liquid fuelling.

Car ownership is a defining aspiration of the global middle classes. With retail gasoline networks well developed globally, the current generation of drivers are accustomed to driving with frequent and unrestricted access to refuelling stations. The growing ranks of new and potential battery powered vehicle owners, however, are reliant on a new, comparatively underdeveloped infrastructure system.

As electric vehicles become more common, "range anxiety" - the fear that a vehicle might not have power to reach the next available charging station - is a potentially important issue affecting the success of any transition to electric vehicles. How will vehicle manufacturers, policy makers and others involved in the ongoing transformation of auto value chains overcome such consumer concerns?

