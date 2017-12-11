Human Identification Market by Product & Services, Technology, Application & End User - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Human identification is widely used in forensics, paternity testing, disaster victim identification, and anthropology with DNA analysis/profiling being a key tool in this sector. The global human identification market is expected to reach USD 1740.2 Million by 2022 from USD 928.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.4%. Technological advancement, government initiatives for forensic programs, and focus of market players on expanding their reach are the major driving factors for this market.

The human identification market is segmented on the basis of product & service, technology, application, and end user. On the basis of product & service, the market is segmented into consumables, services, instruments, and software. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The growth in this segment is primarily attributed to regular and bulk purchases of consumables coupled with product launches.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), capillary electrophoresis, nucleic acid isolation and purification, automated liquid handling, microarrays, and rapid DNA analysis. In 2017, the capillary electrophoresis segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Its high efficiency, faster analysis, and requirement of a small volume of solvents are driving the uptake of this technology in human identification.

On the basis of application, the human identification market is segmented into forensic applications, paternity identification, and other applications. In 2017, the forensic application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The increasing crime rate across the globe is one of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

By end user, the human identification market is segmented into forensic laboratories, research centers, and academic & government institutes. In 2017, the forensic laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The market is mainly driven by the availability of government funding and increasing number of laboratories.

