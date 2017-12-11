Synthetic Biology Market Set for 19.9% CAGR Explosive Growth to 2022 Led by Genome Engineering Technology | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Synthetic Biology Market is forecast to reach $8.84 billion by 2022 from $3.57 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 19.9% during (2017-2022) driven by the wide range of applications of synthetic biology, rising R&D funding and initiatives, increasing demand for synthetic genes and synthetic cells, and increasing investments in synthetic biology companies; while the genome engineering technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Browse 162 Market Data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 214 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Synthetic Biology Market by Tool (Oligonucleotides, Chassis Organisms, Enzymes), Technology (Genome Engineering, NGS, Cloning and Sequencing), Application (Medical (Pharmaceutical, Drug Discovery), Industrial (Renewable Energy)) - Global Forecast to 2022"

The major players in the global synthetic biology market are Thermo Fisher (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Merck KGaA (Germany), Intrexon (US), and Agilent Technologies (US). Some other players in this market include Intrexon Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Amyris (US), Genescript Biotech Corporation (US), Ginkgo Bioworks (US), Integrated DNA Technologies (US), New England Biolabs (US), Synthetic Genomics (US), and Twist Bioscience (US).

While the US is expected to hold the largest share of the global synthetic biology market in 2017, China is expected to witness the highest growth during 2017 to 2022. Rising R&D funding and awareness programs regarding synthetic biology are contributing to the growth of synthetic biology market in China.

Pharmaceutical applications are expected to hold the largest share of the synthetic biology market in 2017. Based on application, the synthetic biology market is segmented into medical (pharmaceutical, drug discovery & therapeutics, and artificial tissue and tissue regeneration), industrial (biofuel & renewable energy, industrial enzymes, and biomaterials & green chemicals), environmental (bioremediation and biosensing), and food & agriculture applications. This is attributed to the potential of synthetic biology techniques in the development and manufacturing of APIs and small molecules on a large scale.

The gene synthesis technology is expected to hold the largest share of the Synthetic Biology Market in 2017. Based on technology, the synthetic biology market is segmented into gene synthesis, genome engineering, cloning and sequencing, next-generation sequencing, site-directed mutagenesis, measurement and modeling, micro fluidics, and nanotechnology. The gene synthesis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the synthetic biology market. This is attributed to the factors such as growth in the energy and agriculture industry; applications in environmental testing; and research in DNA-based vaccines and bioengineered antibodies.

On the basis of tools, the synthetic biology market is segmented into oligonucleotides, enzymes, cloning technology kits, chassis organisms, and xeno-nucleic acids. The chassis organisms segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2017-2022). The chassis organisms segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing research on chassis organisms and the rising global demand of for alternatives to fossil fuel.

The report analyzes the synthetic biology market and aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market based on various aspects such as tools, technologies, applications, and regions. The report also includes a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The US is expected to dominate the synthetic biology market in 2017. Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 28%, Tier 2 - 33% and Tier 3 - 39%

By Designation: C-level - 42%, Director Level - 33%, Others - 25%

By Region: North America - 41%, Europe - 35%, Asia-Pacific - 14%, RoW - 10%

Another research titled Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Global Forecast 2022 says, the global genome editing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% to reach to $6.28 billion by 2022. The CRISPR segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing end-user segment. North America to dominate the genome editing/genome engineering market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Horizon Discovery Group (UK) have been profiled in this 164 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=390863 .

