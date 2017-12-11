Simplilearn Named One of the Top 2017 IT Training Companies by Training Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital economy training company, Simplilearn announced today that it has been named one of the top 2017 IT Training Companies by Training Industry. Simplilearn has received its second award from Training Industry this year.

As the most trusted source of information within the business of learning, Training Industry provides expert resources and insightsthat cover only the top tech fields within the training marketplace. Its mission is to continually monitor the marketplace for the best providers and most innovative approaches for training services and technologies. Training Industry chooses companies based on criteria including breadth and quality of IT training content and courses, leadership and innovation in IT training, company size and growth potential, quality and number of clients, awards, recognition and competitive differentiation.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Training Industry for the second time this year," says Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn. "Being acknowledged as one of the Top IT Training Companies further strengthens Simplilearn's position as a leading education provider that has consistently built and delivered the most advanced IT training programs in the industry."

"The companies on this year's Top 20 IT Training Companies List lead the way in providing IT infrastructure, programming and database training," says Ken Taylor, President of Training Industry, Inc. "The companies selected for the 2017 IT Training Companies Top 20 List have adapted their content and courses over time to accommodate learner preferences and desired delivery modalities."

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn's mission is to help professionals around the world acquire the skills they need to succeed in today's digital economy. The company provides online training in disciplines such as cyber security, cloud computing, project management, digital marketing, data science and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, California and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than 500,000 professionals and companies across 150+ countries get trained, acquire certifications and upskill their employees. Its training courses are designed and updated by renowned industry experts. Simplilearn's blended learning approach combines online classes, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, relevant, applied projects and 24/7 teaching assistance. Leading global training organizations have recognized Simplilearn as an official provider of certification training. The company has been named the 8th most influential education brand in the world by LinkedIn. For more information, visit https://www.simplilearn.com.