Global Bra Market to Touch US$30.4 Billion by the end of 2025 - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research states that the global bra market is quite fragmented due to strong presence of several players. The competition is expected to intensify in the coming years due to entry of several local players. However, leading players such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Fruit of the Loom), Jockey International, Inc., Wacoal, Groupe Chantelle, and The Phillipps-Van Heusen Corporation are expected to focus catering to the masses by appealing to their needs at an affordable pricing. Strong marketing and promotion activities are also anticipated to be some of the winning strategies of these players operating in the global market.

According to the research report, the global bra market is expected to be worth US$30.4 bn by the end of 2025 from US$19.6 bn in 2016. Between the forecast period of 2017 and 2025, the global market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.0%. Out of the various types of bras, the non-padded bras are expected to remain popular amongst women due to the convenience they provide. This segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2017 and 2025. Geographically, the Europe bra market is anticipated to lead due to rising number of bra manufacturers in the region.

Request to view Sample Report:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35870

Participation in Sporting Activities Ups Bra Consumption

Bra is an essential undergarment that is worn by most women as a part of their daily attire. Over the years, designs and patterns of bras have undergone a sea change. Today, the basic function of bras is being enhanced through understanding consumer needs. The superior quality of fabrics available in the global market and better means of commercialization have also added to the growth of the global bra market. The research report states that the growing number of young women with a better awareness about benefits of a wearing a bra are expected to make a serious contribution to the soaring revenue of the bra market.

Development and rapid commercialization of bras for maternity, feeding, and sports purposes has also attracted an untapped part of the bra-wearing population. Increasing participation in sports is expected to have a positive influence on the overall market. In the coming years, analysts anticipate that the remarkable improvement in materials for manufacturing sporting goods is expected to spike the demand for sports bra. Furthermore, proliferation of retail outlets and improving purchasing power, especially amongst the youth are expected to drive the global bra market by a significant margin. Rapid penetration of internet that is allowing consumers to make convenient purchases through e-retailing outlets has also been identified as a key growth driver for the overall market.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=35870

High Pricing Dissuades Consumers from Buying Original Products

On the negative side, the global bra market is being overshadowed by the high pricing of products. Despite a large market, buyers refrain from purchasing original products due to their high price, choosing instead a counterfeit product. Furthermore, the need for good quality bras also remains unfulfilled as majority of the women, especially the ones in the lower income bracket opt for cheaper options. The emerging trend of going braless in several developed countries is also expected to hamper the growth of the global bra market in the near future. However, rampant urbanization in developing countries is expected to offer a plethora of opportunities to the overall market.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Bra Market (Product Type - Padded Bra (Sports Bra, Nursing Bra, Convertible/Multi-way Bra, and Adhesive/Stick-On Bra), Non Padded Bra (Sports Bra, Nursing Bra, Convertible/Multi-way Bra, and Adhesive/Stick-On Bra); Distribution Channel - Online, Offline (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025".

Global bra market is segmented as follows:-

Global bra Market, By Product Type Padded bra Sports bra Nursing bra Convertible/Multi-way bra Adhesive/Stick-On bra Others Non Padded bra Sports bra Nursing bra Convertible/Multi-way bra Adhesive/Stick-On bra Others



Global bra Market, By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Supermarkets and hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others



Global bra Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Lingerie Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lingerie-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lingerie-market.html Smart Fabrics Market:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-fabrics-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/