MENLO PARK, Calif., 2017-12-11 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeneoBio, Inc. yesterday presented preclinical data on its lead therapeutic candidate, TNB-383B, a multivalent anti-BCMAxCD3 at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia. The differentiated bispecific molecule uses two anti-BCMA heavy chain variable domains linked to a unique anti-CD3 T-cell recruiting arm that maximizes multiple myeloma target cell killing with markedly reduced cytokine release. Data presented by Dr. Ben Buelow, chief medical officer of TeneoBio, showed results from the application of TeneoBio's suite of technologies in the generation of the lead therapeutic candidate. In vitro and ex vivo efficacy using cell lines and primary patient samples as well as preclinical animal models confirmed specific T-cell mediated lysis of myeloma cells. Dr. Buelow mentioned, "We believe that our lead anti-BCMAxCD3 molecule is differentiated from the competition in that it shows excellent efficacy with significantly lower cytokine release that can arise from the premature and hyper-stimulation of redirected T-cells."



Complementing this effort and in collaboration with James Kochenderfer's laboratory at the NCI, a presentation by Norris Lam further highlighted the use of TeneoBio's anti-BCMA human variable heavy chain domains in CAR T-cells. Multiple myeloma patient T-cells transduced with CARs using various co-stimulatory domains and constructed using TeneoBio's human anti-BCMA VH domains showed in vitro cytotoxicity and the elimination of BCMA-expressing human myeloma cells in immune-deficient mice. The presentation emphasized the advantage of using the unique fully human VH domains to minimize potential immunogenicity arising from mouse scfv's or scfv linkers in first generation CAR T-cell therapies.



Roland Buelow, CEO of TeneoBio added "We are excited about the rapid advances we have made in the application of TeneoBio's unique human VH domains derived from UniRats and our sequence-based discovery engine to generate multispecifics and CAR T-cell products. We look forward to validating our differentiated anti-CD3 T cell redirection technology in the clinic."



TeneoBio plans to file an IND on TNB-383B, a multivalent anti-BCMAxCD3 for the treatment of multiple myeloma, in the second half of 2018.



About TeneoBio, Inc.



TeneoBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics, Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAbs), for the treatments of cancer, autoimmunity, and infectious diseases. TeneoBio's discovery platform, TeneoSeek, comprises genetically engineered animals (UniRat and OmniFlic), next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics and high-throughput vector assembly technologies. TeneoSeek rapidly identifies large numbers of unique binding molecules specific for therapeutic targets of interest. Versatile antibody variable domains (UniDabs) derived from UniAbs can be assembled into multi-specific and multivalent therapeutic proteins, surpassing limitations of conventional antibody therapeutics. TeneoBio's "plug-and-play" T-cell engaging platform includes a diverse set of anti-CD3 antibodies for therapeutics with optimal efficacy and reduced toxicity.



For company inquiries contact Omid Vafa, Chief Business Officer, at ovafa@teneobio.com or visit www.teneobio.com