Nutanix Stock Soars on Impressive GrowthToday's stock represents one of our favorite methods of investing in growth stocks. It is called venture capital investing, where we look for businesses that benefit from producing innovative products and solutions for a whole gamut of industries. The stocks of such companies continue to break new records as they continue to register above-average growth and keep on riding the key technology trend. Investors stand to make triple-digit returns from such venture capital stocks if they choose their stocks wisely.One such stock is Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX), which provides a leading next-generation enterprise cloud.

