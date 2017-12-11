

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French baby formula maker Lactalis has issued a major international product recall over fears of salmonella contamination.



French health authorities have ordered the dairy company to stop selling hundreds of products worldwide, after 26 infants fell ill with salmonella poisoning in France. Salmonella infections can be life-threatening mainly for young children.



The recall includes products for export to markets including China, Taiwan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Greece, and Peru, among others.



Consumer protection agency DGCCRF reportedly said that the company was told earlier this month about an outbreak of salmonella poisoning among children who had consumed its products. But, the steps taken by the company weren't enough to bring the risk of contamination under control.



Lactalis, the world's largest dairy company, was asked to halt the sale and export of all the baby food products made at its Craon plant in northwestern France since February 15.



The affected products are marketed under brands like Milumel, Celia and Picot. A Lactilis spokesman reportedly said that nearly 7,000 tonnes of production may have been contaminated.



The government has published a list online of all the different formulas that are banned. It urged parents to stop using them.



In a statement Sunday, Lactalis said that it was sincerely sorry for the anxiety caused by the situation and expresses its compassion and support for the families whose children have fallen ill.



