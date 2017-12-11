PharmaCielo Partner Cooperativa Caucannabis Announces Receipt of Cannabis Cultivation Licence

RIONEGRO, Colombia and TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S. today announced that its Cauca department-based partner, Cooperativa Caucannabis, a collaborative of small growers, has received its licence for the cultivation of psychoactive cannabis from the Ministry of Justice. This announcement comes just six weeks after PharmaCielo Colombia was granted the first comprehensive cultivation licence in the country.

Under the licence, Cauca-based Cooperativa Caucannabis, comprised of 63 individual campesinos and indigenous growers, will immediately be able to begin cultivation of cannabis flowers for processing into oil extracts.

"We are very proud to stand together with the communities of Cauca and express our sincere gratitude to the Colombian government for its commitment to the people working to rebuild their lives and transition into profitable entrepreneurs in this post-conflict region," said Federico Cock-Correa, CEO of PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings. "The inclusive approach of the government is equally significant, ensuring that Colombia's indigenous communities, who have many decades and even centuries of experience cultivating ancient Colombian strains of cannabis for spiritual and medicinal use, have their rightful seat at the cannabis-industry table."

Under the licence, Caucannabis will participate in Colombia's legal cannabis oil extract industry by cultivating cannabis flowers in the Cauca department at the 3.6-hectare (387,684-square-foot) facility jointly established with PharmaCielo. Following harvest, these flowers will be processed into oil at PharmaCielo's Rionegro facility.

Caucannabis representative Hector Sanchez stated: "On behalf of the campesinos and indigenous members of Cooperativa Caucannabis, I cannot express strongly enough how important this initiative will be to our region and to those who have struggled for many years to provide opportunities for their families under extremely challenging conditions. On behalf of all members, I thank PharmaCielo and the Colombian government for working with us on this important opportunity."

The boards of directors and executive teams of both PharmaCielo and PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise.PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location will play in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the company, together with its directors and executives, has built a compelling business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

