

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were steady Monday, improving from 4-month lows seen last week.



Jan. gold was up $4 at $1252 an ounce in quiet trading. Stocks were set for another upbeat open, denting gold's safe haven appeal.



The Bureau of Labor Statistics, JOLTS job openings report for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 6.100 million, while it was 6.093 in the prior month.



The three year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET, while the 10-year Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Federal Reserve meets Tuesday and Wednesday. They are universally expected to raise interest rates, but markets will be paying close attention for hints about whether they will raise them again early in 2018.



