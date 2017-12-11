Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, and Biocides & Disinfectants), End User (Municipal, Power, Oil & Gas, and Mining), Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The water treatment chemicals market is projected to reach USD 56.57 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2022. The increasing demand for chemically treated water from various end-use industries is expected to drive the growth of the water treatment chemicals market across the globe during the forecast period. Increasing environmental and climatic concerns, growing global population, and aging infrastructure are the factors expected to boost the water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the coagulants & flocculants segment is projected to lead the water treatment chemicals market in terms of volume during the forecast period. This segment of the market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of volume between 2017 and 2022. The increasing use of water treatment chemicals in the municipal water treatment processes such as coagulation & flocculation is expected to contribute to the growth of the coagulants & flocculants segment of the water treatment chemicals market. Moreover, growing global population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies are also expected to fuel the growth of this segment of the water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the municipal segment is projected to lead the water treatment chemicals market in terms of volume during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and continuously growing population across the globe. This, in turn, has led to increased demand for quality water. Moreover, increase in the number of projects being commissioned and tendered in various emerging economies across the globe is also contributing to the demand for water treatment chemicals in the municipal end user segment.





