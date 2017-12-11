Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Revenue CAGR to Exceed 35.7% - Marketresearch.biz

NEW YORK, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Drug Class (Rituximab, Infliximab, Abciximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, and Bevacizumab), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", which offers a holistic view of the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 20,543.2 Mn, which is expected to increase rather significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) are antibodies produced by using identical immune cells that are clones of one unique parent cell. Since monoclonal antibodies are produced from clones of only one parent cell, all monoclonal antibodies produced by the parent cell are the same due to which, they are called biosimilar monoclonal antibodies.

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Market Dynamics

According to the report, presence of high number of pipeline products, and low cost of bio-similar monoclonal antibodies as compared to biological drugs are key factors driving growth of the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. Development of various versions of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies for use in various fields - oncology, immunology, autoimmune, inflammation, infectious disease, CNS disorders, and metabolic disorders - is expected to fuel growth of the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. Moreover, patent expiration of major biological drugs such as Neupogen, Lantus, Humira, and Remicade, coupled with rising demand for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies for treating patients with chronic diseases such as cancers, rheumatoid arthritis, leukemia, diabetes, and growth hormonal disorders are major factors expected to drive growth of the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period.

However, lack of appropriate standards, stringent government regulations in developed countries, and high research and development costs for development of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies are some major factors restraining growth of the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.

Patent expirations on essential biological drugs is expected to create wider scope for potential opportunities for key players in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market in the near future.

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period.

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market report has been segmented on the basis of drug class, application, and region. The drug class segment includes Rituximab, Infliximab, Abciximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, and Bevacizumab. Application segment includes oncology, chronic and autoimmune diseases, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, and others. The regions covered in the analysis are The Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

According to biosimilar monoclonal antibiotics market infographics published on MarketResearch.Biz,

By drug class: Adalimumab segment is estimated to register highest CAGR of over 37.7%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the drug class segments.

By application: Oncology segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share among the application segments, and register highest CAGR of over 38.0% over the forecast period.

By region: The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market in 2016. Revenue from the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a highest CAGR of over 36.9% over the forecast period.

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market includes major company profiles such as Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Reliance Life Sciences, Biocon, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, BioXpress Therapeutics, SA., Coherus BioSciences, Inc., Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd., Allergan PLC, Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

The Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market for 2017-2026.

