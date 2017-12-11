Shadow Disk: Scented Shea Butter is Now Available at New Online Retailer Shea Butter Co.

Shea Butter Co. Offers Organic and Raw African Unrefined Ivory Grade A Whipped Shea Butter in a Wide Variety of Wonderful Scents

WOODBURY, MN / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / The founder of Shea Butter Co., a company that features a wide selection of skin-soothing scented shea butter, is pleased to announce the opening of her new business and website.

To learn more about Shea Butter Co. and check out the whipped shea butter varieties, please visit https://sheabutterco.com/collections/bestselling-scented-whipped-shea-butter.

As a company spokesperson noted, Shea Butter Co. opened its doors in November, 2017-just in time for the cold winter weather and for people who are dealing with dry skin, eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis, cracked and itchy skin to be looking desperately for relief. Thanks to the organic whipped shea butter from Shea Butter Co., people will have an online source for the many skin soothing whipped shea butter benefits.

In addition to using organic unscented whipped shea butter for eczema and other skin issues, people have also used shea butter for natural hair. For businesses who would like to sell products from Shea Butter Co., the website also features information about placing orders for wholesale scented shea butter.

"One hundred percent pure Shea butter is one of Africa's best-kept secrets," noted the spokesperson, adding that customers are quickly discovering the many benefits of using organic whipped shea butter, scented shea butter soap and other products.

"Research has shown that shea butter is high in anti-inflammatory properties, aids in the skin's natural collagen production including wrinkle reduction, provides incredible nourishment for your skin and is rich in Vitamins A, E, and F."

The founder of Shea Butter Co. is pleased to offer a huge variety of scented pure shea butter products. From mango scented shea butter and baby powder scented shea butter to chocolate scented shea butter, holiday varieties like "Deck the Halls," "Jingle Bells" and more, shoppers who want to buy scented shea butter for themselves or as a gift will find exactly what they are looking for on the website.

Even though Shea Butter Co. has not been open for that long, it is already creating quite a positive buzz with customers who are delighted to have an affordable source for scented shea butter lotion and African shea butter for hair and skin. For example, the vanilla lavender scented whipped shea butter is already selling briskly with customers.

"The relaxing and tranquil flowery scent of the well-rounded combination of fresh lavender, fresh vanilla beans, orange zests and patchouli makes this organic whipped Shea body butter a fantastic product to instantly calm your senses," the spokesperson noted.

About Shea Butter Co.:

Shea Butter Co. has been in business since 2017 and strives to offer premium organic scented whipped Shea butter with a vast range of awesome parabens and phthalate-free fragrances and organic essential oils. For more information, please visit http://www.sheabutterco.com.

