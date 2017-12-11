

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rise Monday morning on expectations of strong demand from the U.S. and China.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 23 cents at $57.58 a barrel, in the middle of a recent trading range between $55 and $60.



Recent data has shown the U.S. economy is in good shape, and the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates on Wednesday.



The U.S. created 228,000 jobs in November, and the unemployment rate was steady at 4.1 percent.



Baker Hughes on Friday said the U.S. oil rig count rose for the third week in a row.



