The group of scientists is adopting organic cations, instead of inorganic cations like cesium or rubidium, to stabilize the crystal structures of perovskites with solar applications.

Switzerland's École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and Spain's Universidad de Córdoba are conducting research into the stabilization of perovskite solar cells with the use of guanidinium.

According to their study, published in scientific review, Nature Energy, the stability of perovskite solar cells may be improved by applying a new kind of cations - large organic cations guanidinium (CH6N3+) - into the crystal structure of methylammonium lead iodide perovskites, which are now generally considered the most promising alternatives in the perovskites ...

