Canadian Solar Inc. has received a "going private" proposal from chairman, president and CEO, Dr. Shawn Qu, under which he offers US$18.47 per common share. The move follows that of Trina and JA Solar.

In what appears to be a trend among Chinese solar manufacturers, Canadian Solar has announced a proposal by Qu to go private.

The board received a preliminary, non-binding proposal letter on December 9 from Qu and his wife, Hanbing Zhang, in which they offer to buy the outstanding shares they do not own for $18.47 per common share.

Currently, Qu and Zhang are the largest shareholders, with around 23.5%.

Reuter's reports that Canadian Solar's shares, which have risen nearly 42% this year, have been halted in premarket trading. It adds that, according to its calculations, the compay has a market cap of $1.07 billion.

"I believe that my proposal of US$18.47 in cash per Common Share will provide ...

