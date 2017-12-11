Webmetrix Group Announces the Launch of Online Reputation Management and Public Relations Services

The Founders of Webmetrix Group are Devoted to Offering their Valued Clients the Best Customer Experience Possible

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / Imran Tariq, CEO of Webmetrix Group, is pleased to announce that his company is introducing public relations and online reputation management services to their clients.

To learn more about Webmetrix Group and the innovative services that they offer, please visit their website at https://www.webmetrixgroup.com.

No matter how they are helping their clients - for example, assisting with multi-location SEO, click fraud investigations and/or online reputation management, Tariq said he and his team are devoted to offering the best possible customer experience that they can.

In a recent interview with Jack Canfield, host of Hollywood Live and author of the best-selling "Chicken Soup for the Soul" series, Tariq said striving to provide exceptional customer experiences will result in loyal clients who will stand by a company and come back time and time again.

To watch Tariq's interview with Canfield in its entirety, check out the YouTube video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oU22X3yUokM&t=4s.

Unlike other companies that focus solely on acquiring as many new customers as possible, Tariq explained to Canfield that he and his team prefer to think about how they can keep the ones that they already have. They are deeply committed to customer retention, he told Canfield, in part by going above and beyond for every client.

The fact that Webmetrix Group has added two valuable new services, and is as committed as ever to taking outstanding care of their clients will not surprise the many satisfied customers who have worked with Tariq and his team. Since the company was founded, Webmetrix Group has earned a well deserved reputation for their outstanding customer service and for being leading authorities in the field.

Now, with the recent launch of public relations and online reputation management services, Webmetrix Group is poised to help even more clients and their companies to become more visible to customers.

In the case of online reputation management, they offer unique and proprietary techniques and proven strategies that will help move up positive comments about a client's company on Google, so it will be the first thing people see in a search.

"We'll help you look your best whenever, and however, customers search for you online," Tariq said.

About Webmetrix Group:

Webmetrix Group was founded by two #1 bestselling authors in the lead generation and digital marketing space. The company handles Multi-location SEO, Public Relations, Online Reputation management with media buying and social media marketing to come soon. For more information, please visit https://www.webmetrixgroup.com.

