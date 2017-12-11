Fatty Alcohols Market by Type, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global fatty alcohols market is projected to reach USD 6.01 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2017 and 2022. By volume, it is expected to reach 4.56 Million tons by 2022. The growing use of fatty alcohols in surfactant-based industries such as personal care & cosmetics, soaps & detergents, textiles, oil & gas, etc., as well as the flexibility in feedstock availability and extensive consumption of fatty alcohols in emerging clusters of Asia Pacific are some of the key factors driving the global fatty alcohols market.
Based on type, the pure & midcut fatty alcohols was the largest segment of the global fatty alcohols market, by type in 2016. Pure & midcut fatty alcohols are used extensively in the synthesis of surfactants. Surfactants are used in manufacturing laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, liquid soaps, and other household cleaning products. These are also used as lubricant additives in aluminum processing and metalworking applications. Such wide-scale applicability of pure & midcut fatty alcohols drives their market across the globe.
Based on application, industrial & domestic cleaning was the largest application segment of the fatty alcohols market in 2016. Fatty alcohols and their derivatives such as fatty alcohols ethoxylates and sulfates are used to manufacture soaps and detergents for industrial and household cleaning purposes. The increasing concerns for sanitation and hygiene to promote public health and increasing per capita expenditure on household cleaning agents is expected to drive the market for fatty alcohols in industrial & domestic cleaning application globally.
Companies Mentioned
- Arkema S.A
- Basf Se
- Berg + Schmidt Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Cremer Oleo Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Ecogreen Oleochemicals
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Global Green Chemicals Public Company Limited
- Godrej Industries Limited
- Jarchem Industries, Inc.
- KH Neochem Co., Ltd.
- Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(Klk)
- Musim Mas Holdings
- New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Oleon Nv
- Oxiteno
- Procter & Gamble
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Sabic
- Sasol
- Teck Guan Holdings
- Timur Oleochemicals
- Vvf Ltd
- Wilmar International Ltd
- Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Fatty Alcohol Market, By Type
7 Fatty Alcohol Market, By Application
8 Fatty Alcohols Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
