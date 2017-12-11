Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2017) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company") announces that following the Company's Annual General Meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2017, the Company will be hosting an investor presentation at 1 p.m. at the location below. Midnight Sun welcomes all interested parties to attend and learn about the Company's Solwezi Licenses and plans for the upcoming year.

Metropolitan Hotel

Connaught Room, 2nd Floor

645 Howe Street, Vancouver

December 14, 1 pm

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING

Brett A. Richards - President & Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

Al Fabbro

Lead Director

Tel: +1 604-351-8850

Brett A. Richards

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 905-449-1500

