Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2017) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company") announces that following the Company's Annual General Meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2017, the Company will be hosting an investor presentation at 1 p.m. at the location below. Midnight Sun welcomes all interested parties to attend and learn about the Company's Solwezi Licenses and plans for the upcoming year.
Metropolitan Hotel
Connaught Room, 2nd Floor
645 Howe Street, Vancouver
December 14, 1 pm
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING
Brett A. Richards - President & Chief Executive Officer
For Further Information Contact:
Al Fabbro
Lead Director
Tel: +1 604-351-8850
Brett A. Richards
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1 905-449-1500
