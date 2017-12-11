New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2017) - CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for the cannabis industry, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink: GOHE), a client of CNW and provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide.

The publication, titled, "Success of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) Shows Increasing Application of Blockchain Technology to Payment Solutions," reviews the development of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions for a variety of applications.

To view the full publication, visit:https://www.cannabisnewswire.com/success-initial-coin-offerings-icos-shows-increasing-application-blockchain-technology-payment-solutions/

"…Global Payout, Inc. (GOHE)… The California-based provider of payment solutions recently announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, MoneyTrac Technology, Inc., in conjunction with Pegasus Fintech, Inc., is developing a cryptocurrency token for the cannabis industry, a market grossly underserved by the latest financial technology (http://cnw.fm/ZpK9f).

"The creation of the cryptocurrency token will allow MoneyTrac to launch a public initial blockchain offering (PIBCO), a new vehicle for raising funds similar to an IPO. Pegasus Fintech has developed a process for public companies to initiate regulation-compliant PIBCOs in the capital markets (http://cnw.fm/Rwo0X). Global Payout's MoneyTrac division is aiming to become the most recognized brand for financial technology solutions in the cannabis industry, and recently acquired a majority stake in PotSaver, a periodical that provides listings on discounted cannabis-related products for local dispensaries and shops (http://cnw.fm/fP60s).

"Since its inception in 2009, Global Payout has been a global provider of comprehensive, customized pre-payment solutions to both domestic and international organizations. In 2014 it introduced its first online payment platform, the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allows its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. Since then, the CPG platform has been further developed and it now forms the basis for the company's new, state-of-the-art FINTECH payment system, launched in 2017. Global Payout offers its FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets to support foreign currency and digital currency exchange, a service that includes ongoing support to government clients and corporate entities in the financial services industry."

About Global Payout, Inc.

