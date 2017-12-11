Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2017) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") has completed an exploration program on the Company's King's Point Project located in north-central Newfoundland. The program consisted of line cutting, soil geochemistry and high-resolution ground magnetometer surveying to better define the southern portion of the Beetle Pond and Golden Anchor areas where previous work had identified soil geochemical anomalies that correlated directly with induced polarization (IP) anomalies.

The highlight of the recent work was the delineation, in the Beetle Pond area, of a sodium depletion zone that correlates directly with the gold and base metal soil geochemical and IP geophysical anomalies. Zones of sodium depletion are commonly associated with Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization and can be a good vectoring tool in the search for this type of deposit.

Beetle Pond is a zinc VMS target located just south of the Golden Anchor gold zone within a large base metal geochemical anomaly measuring in excess of 1.5 kilometres long. A strong IP anomaly extends approximately 700 meters across the mineral showing and off the target to the northwest.

In 1991, Noranda Exploration Company, Inc. drilled three shallow holes at Beetle Pond. One hole intersected a 20 metre wide zone of semi-massive and massive to stringer sulphide (pyrite) which Noranda stated in their assessment report indicates strong potential for higher grade massive sulphide at depth. Noranda's report concludes, "The felsic stratigraphy within the Catcher's Pond Group (at Beetle Pond) has excellent potential for hosting significant quantities of base metals."

About the King's Point Gold-Copper-Zinc Property

The King's Point gold-base metals project is within the prolific Catcher's Pond Greenstone Belt in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland, noted for high-grade gold deposits. The property comprises two separate claim blocks (North and South Blocks) that host several priority "Buchans-style" VMS exploration targets, as well as intermediate-stage targets including the Golden Anchor mesothermal gold prospect, the former Rendell-Jackman copper producer, and the Beetle Pond zinc prospect. These targets are near the high-grade Hammerdown gold deposit and the Lochinvar VMS deposit. The region has excellent infrastructure and accessibility, located only minutes from the communities of King's Point and Springdale, the mining hub of Newfoundland.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic (gold-copper-zinc) project in Newfoundland's prolific Green Bay mineral region. Inomin Mines trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE. For further information visit www.inominmines.com.

Inomin Director Bruce Winfield P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

