ISG Provider Lens' Quadrant Report Recognizes Mindtree as 'Rising Star' Across Three Categories for its Cloud Services

BANGALORE and WARREN, New Jersey, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, has been recognized as a Rising Star in the ISG Provider Lens' Cloud Services Quadrant Report, published by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Mindtree is named a 'Rising Star' in three quadrants - Public Cloud Infrastructure Consulting and Implementation Services, Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services and Public Cloud SAP Services. ISG evaluated Mindtree and 44 other providers serving the U.S market on their capabilities in six service quadrants. In addition to the quadrants in which Mindtree in named a 'Rising Star', the other quadrants include Public Cloud Brokerage Services, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Unified-Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS).

Emphasizing Mindtree's strengths in Public Cloud Consulting & Implementation Services, the report states, "As a cloud native company, Mindtree has a clear vision for the increasing enterprise adoption of public cloud and cloud-native features. It has undertaken initiatives to train its employees around skills such as configuration management."

The report also underscores Mindtree's multi-step approach towards cloud migration, use of proprietary and third party tools, and considerable DevOps enablement experience in automating cloud infrastructure. It also highlights Mindtree's proven expertise in successfully setting up hybrid clouds across AWS, Azure, and VMware environments.

In Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, ISG recognizes Mindtree's automation-centric approach to cloud operations, and its unified approach for managing applications and infrastructure. Additionally, Mindtree's strong focus on SAP innovation, including a cloud native approach to hosting SAP services, and the adoption of migration tools, creates a strong value proposition for customers looking to transition off hosted SAP solutions and outsource their environments to hyper-scale cloud providers, the report states.

"Mindtree continues to demonstrate strong competitive competency in cloud services, propelled by its automation-centred approach, deep domain expertise, and proven service and execution capabilities. As a cloud-native company with a strong focus on innovation, Mindtree is fast emerging as a leading player and a compelling partner for cloud services, in relation to other industry providers," said Jan Erik Aase, Director and Principal Analyst, ISG Research.

"Empowering and enabling enterprises in their cloud journey goes to the core of our cloud services approach," said Manas Chakraborty, Senior Vice President, Mindtree Limited. "Our investments in automating cloud operations, while leveraging proprietary tools & platforms have helped us to drive more traction in our core markets."

The ISG Provider Lens' Quadrant Report provides insightful intelligence on service provider capabilities and market positioning relative to market peers in US and Germany. It combines empirical, data-driven results and market analysis with real-world business insights and observations of ISG's global advisory team.

Access the full ISG report here. For more information on Mindtree's Cloud Services, please visit here

About Information Services Group

ISG (Information Services Group) (NASDAQ: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit http://www.isg-one.com.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. 'Born digital', Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. At the same time, our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management helps optimize your IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to differentiate your company, reinvent business functions or accelerate revenue growth, we can get you there. Visit http://www.mindtree.com to learn more.

