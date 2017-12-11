Augmented Reality Automotive Market - Projected to Reach a Market Size of USD 7.9 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Augmented Reality Automotive Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The augmented reality automotive market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.31% from 2020 to 2025, to reach a market size of USD 7.98 billion by 2025. The key drivers for the market are the increasing adoption rate of advanced technologies by OEMs, rising consumer demand for enhanced in-vehicle safety, faster generation of real-time and reliable data from advanced driver assistance systems, and the growth of connected vehicles.

The augmented reality head-up display (AR HUD) for automotive application is expected to be launched in the market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The advanced AR HUD is projected to be the largest segment of the augmented reality automotive market, in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period. The growth of this function can be attributed to the increased use of sensing systems for in-car monitoring, external environment monitoring, safety functions, and driving analysis. The use of sensing technologies in vehicles is ideal if the data gathered from it is projected on a single platform in the driver's field of view. The AR HUD will reduce driver distraction by providing information on the vehicle's windshield, directly in the driver's line of sight.

The sensor fusion technology is estimated to be the largest segment of the augmented reality automotive market. The active development of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles will boost the demand for sensor fusion based AR HUD by 2025. Sensors play a critical part in the optimum functioning of the AR HUD and blending the sensor technologies will provide data accuracy for critical safety applications such as higher levels of autonomous driving.

The report provides detailed profiles of the following companies:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

DigiLens Inc.

Garmin Limited

General Motors

Harman International Industries Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

LG Business Solutions

MicroVision, Inc.

Nippon Seiki Co, Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen AG

WayRay SA

Yazaki Corporation



