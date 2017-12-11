Global Vehicle Analytics Market: Technological Advancements to Offer Higher Driver Safety and Assistance to Boost Growth - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Growth witnessed in the automotive sector over the past few years bore good news for several ancillary industries, theglobal vehicle analytics marketbeing one of them. With diverse technological advancements on card Transparency Market Research (TMR) foresees the market to witness elevated competition. According to TMR, a majority of the companies in the global vehicle analytics market look upon acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements as proven strategies to expand their footprint and product portfolio, alike. Besides several invest in product launches and upgrading their existing products to emerge at the market's fore. In doing so these companies not only achieve the boost they aim for but also are able to cater to consumer demand better. Some of the most prominent companies operating in the global vehicle analytics market are Automotive Rentals, Inc., Agnik LLC, IBM, Inquiron, Harman International Industries, Inc., Amodo, INRIX, Teletrac Navman, SAS Institute Inc., and Xevo Inc.

TMR pegs the global vehicle analytics market to reach US$10,215.5 mn by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.9% between 2017 and 2025. Among the key regional markets, Europe emerged dominant in 2016. Several among the prominent industry players have their units domiciled in the region, which has catapulted Europe at the market's fore. Based on end users, the market is likely to be led by the Tier 1 suppliers segment.

Request to view Sample Report:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34688

Concerns Regarding Network Coverage May Impede Growth Prospects

"Advancement in technologies and the scaling demand for better road safety will bode well for the vehicle analytics market," said a lead TMR analytics. In the coming years the market is expected robust opportunities as market players pump investment in research and development activities. Furthermore, shifting paradigm toward installing cloud technologies is also expected to fuel growth prospects for the market and open doors for innovation. On the downside, concerns pertaining to network coverage hovering on the market and interoperability issues may hinder its trajectory to an extent, In addition, the high initial investment often associated with the technology may hamper the market's growth as well.

Nonetheless, the increased adoption of advanced vehicular technologies will result in high demand for vehicle analytics for better customer experience. In addition, the market is likely to benefit from the rising demand for effective transport technologies to manage traffic better and mitigate route mapping issues. These technologies work to enhance driving experience, besides providing a safer and more secure environment for driving. On the back of these factors experts foresee tremendous growth for the global vehicle analytics market in the coming years.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=34688

Rising Demand for Vehicle Automation to Boost Growth

Overall, mounting concerns over road safety and efforts taken to reduce time taken for travel is helping the vehicle analytics market gain pace. With an increasing number of automotive companies stepping up their investment to develop technologically advanced vehicle analytics tools to simplify complex analytic requirements such as fleet monitoring, route mapping solutions, video assistance, predictive analytics, and traffic analytics, the global vehicle analytics market is likely to gain momentum in the coming years. Vehicle analytics help autonomous cars become safer and more pragmatic. Hence, in the coming years the global vehicle analytics market is expected to register strong growth in response to the rising demand for automation among consumers.

This review is based on a TMR report, titled "Vehicle Analytics Market (Deployment Type - Cloud and On-Premises; End user - Tier 1 Suppliers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Service Providers, Automotive Dealers, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, and Insurers; Application - Predictive Maintenance, Warranty Analytics, Traffic Management, Safety and Security Management, Driver and User Behavior Analysis, Dealer Performance Analysis, Infotainment, Usage-based Insurance, and Road Charging) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast2017 - 2025."

Browse Press Release athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/vehicle-analytics-market.htm

The global vehicle analytics market is segmented as:

Global Vehicle analytics Market, By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Vehicle analytics Market, By End-user

Tier 1 Suppliers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Service Providers

Automotive Dealers

Fleet Owners

Regulatory Bodies

Insurers

Global Vehicle analytics Market, By Application

Predictive Maintenance

Warranty Analytics

Traffic Management

Safety and Security Management

Driver and User Behavior Analysis

Dealer Performance Analysis

Infotainment

Usage-Based Insurance

Road Charging

Global Vehicle analytics Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC

(APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

and (MEA) South America Brazil Rest of South America



Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Telematics in Heavy Equipment Market :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/telematics-heavy-equipment-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/telematics-heavy-equipment-market.html Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/golf-cart-nev-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact



Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/