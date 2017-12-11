Global Single use Bioprocessing Market Report to 2027

LONDON, December 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bioreactors, Tangential Flow Devices, Depth Fillers, Disposable Filter Cartridges, Media bags Containers, Mixing Systems, Tubing Assemblies, Sampling Systems, Monoclonal Antibody Production, Vaccine Production

The global Single Use Bio processing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the full-scale production segment held the largest share in the global bioreactors market.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Report Scope

•Global Single Use Bioprocessing market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the globalSingle Use BioprocessingMarketBy Product:

- Single Use Bioreactors

- Tangential-flow Filtration Devices

- Depth Filters

- Disposable Filter Cartridges

- Media Bags & Containers

- Mixing Systems

- Tubing Assemblies

- Sampling Systems

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactor marketby Application:

- Monoclonal Antibody Production

- Vaccine Production

- Plant Cell Cultivation

- Patient Specific Cell

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactor marketby Method:

- Filtration Method

- Storage Method

- Cell Structure Method

- Mixing Method

- Purification Method

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactormarket by end-user:

- Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

- Contract Research Organizations

- Life Sciences R&D Companies & Academic Research

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

-North America:the US, Canada and Mexico

-Europe:France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain and Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific:China, India, Japan, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific countries

-Rest of the World:Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa

Each region is further broken down by type of Product, Application, Method and end-user.

• Our study givesqualitative analysisof the Single Use Bio Processing market. It discusses theDrivers and Restraintsthat influence this market as well as thePorter's Five Forces Analysisof the Single Bio Processing market.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the Single Use Bio Processing industry:

- Sartorius AG

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

- Merck KGaA

- GE Healthcare

- Danaher Corporation

- Eppendorf AG

- Applikon Biotechnology Inc.

- Solaris Biotech

- Bioengineering AG

- BBI-Biotech GmbH

