EUR/USD 0.1 during peak hours in September



NEW YORK, 2017-12-11 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, today released updated spread data. To view execution data including historical spreads, execution speeds and historical price improvement data click here: https://landing.fxcm.com/uk/execution-transparency/



"FXCM's priority is to offer clients the highest standards of best execution practices, transparency and cutting edge technology along with competitive pricing and exceptional customer service," said Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM Group. "The disclosure of data is to assure our clients that they continue to receive increasing levels of quality pricing, transparency and execution services, while we aim to provide our customers the best trading experience," he added.



Spreads Highlights: Click for Full Report or Click for Historical Spreads



Q3 2017 Forex Spreads Highlights:



INSTRUME AVERAGE AVERAGE AVERAGE AVERAGE TOTAL SPREAD < NT SPREAD SPREAD SPREAD COST 0.1 PIPS (Jul 2017) (Aug 2017) (Sep 2017) (Quarter) (2017) Peak Non-Pea Peak Non-Pea Peak Non-Pea Peak Non-Pea k k k k EUR/USD 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.3 £ £ 0.09 37.75 % 0.07 USD/JPY 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 £ £ 0.08 35.70 % 0.07 AUD/USD 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.4 £ £ 0.14 15.72 % 0.12 GBP/USD 0.3 0.6 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.6 £ £ 0.11 11.84 % 0.08



Q3 2017 CFD Spreads Highlights:



INSTRUMENT AVERAGE SPREAD AVERAGE SPREAD AVERAGE SPREAD AVERAGE TOTAL COST (Jul 2017) (Aug 2017) (Sep 2017) (Q3 2017) Peak Non-Peak Peak Non-Peak Peak Non-Peak Peak Non-Peak GER30 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 £ 0.07 £ 0.07 SPX500 5.1 5.2 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 £ 0.41 £ 0.41 US30 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 £ 0.17 £ 0.17 USOil 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 5.1 £ 0.41 £ 0.41 XAU/USD 37.8 38.9 37.5 37.8 37.4 37.9 £ 0.30 £ 0.31



For more information or to open a live account, traders can contact an FXCM specialist at info@fxcm.co.uk or call +44 (0)207398 4050.



*The data in this report is derived from real, tradeable spreads available to FXCM clients with Standard accounts from 1 July 2017 through 30 September 2017. Actual spreads were rounded to the nearest tenth place for this report. Average total costs were rounded to the nearest hundredth place. *Peak Trading hours defined as 6 am to 6 pm GMT from 1 July 2017 through 30 September 2017, excluding weekends *Non-Peak Trading hours defined as 6 pm to 6 am GMT from 1 July 2017 through 30 September 2017, excluding weekends *Average Total Cost (Q3 2017) Includes the spread and round-turn commission for a 1K Micro Lot trade.



About FXCM Group, LLC.



FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms under the FXCM group of companies [collectively "FXCM"].



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services. The company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.



Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463 Vice-President, Corporate Communications jsales@fxcm.com