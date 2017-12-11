Valmet: Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet exceeds 5 percent

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on December 11, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. EET

Valmet Oyj has on December 11, 2017 received a notification referred to in Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc, stating that the company's ownership and share of votes in Valmet Oyj has exceeded the threshold of 5 percent.

As a result of share transactions on December 8, 2017, the holding of BlackRock, Inc increased to 7,494,048 shares, representing an ownership of 5.00 percent of Valmet Oyj's total number of shares and share of votes.

Valmet Oyj has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The aggregate number of shares is 149,864,619.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.36% 0.63% 5.00% Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000074984 6,542,597 4.36% SUBTOTAL A 6,542,597 4.36%

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 24,967 0.01% CFD N/A N/A Cash 926,484 0.61% SUBTOTAL B 951,451 0.63%

Further information, please contact:

Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Calle Loikkanen

Director, Investor Relations

