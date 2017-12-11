An amendment in the Gibraltar Electricity Authority Act will now make it possible to inject renewable energy power produced by residential customers into the local grid.

The government of Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory located in southern Spain, has amended the Gibraltar Electricity Authority Act, in order to introduce a net metering scheme for solar and renewable energies.

The government of the 6.7 km2 territory said that, for the first time, individual customers of local power utility, GEA will be entitled to inject surplus power from their renewable energy generators into the network, and receive ...

