

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has said sexual misconduct allegations that a number of women have raised, including against President Donald Trump, should be heard and dealt with.



Haley came out in support of victims of sexual harassment in CBS News Talk show, 'Face the Nation,' Sunday.



When asked to assess similar allegations of misconduct leveled against President Trump during the 2016 campaign, Haley replied, 'Women who accuse anyone should be heard. They should be heard and they should be dealt with.'



'I think we heard from them prior to the election. And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up,' she added.



'The time has come' to start bringing 'a conscience' to the situation surrounding the treatment of women in the workplace as well as on Capitol Hill, according to the top US diplomat.



Allegations of sexual misconduct against the president, which first emerged during last year's presidential campaign, have been given renewed attention in light of a growing number of probes into recent sexual assault allegations against lawmakers.



While Sen. Al Franken, Rep. Trent Franks and Rep. John Conyers were forced to resign, many have questioned why Trump has managed to avoid consequences of the allegations that came from at least 16 women.



Trump dismissed the allegations as false, while the White House's position is that the American people settled the issue by electing Trump ignoring the 'lies'.



