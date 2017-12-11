AECI Limited - Notification in terms of Section 45(5)

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Bonds company code: AECI

Bond code: AEC100 ISIN: ZAG000145988

("AECI' or "the Company')

NOTIFICATION IN TERMS OF SECTION 45(5) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2008

Notice is hereby given that, in terms of the provisions of section 45(5) (a) of the Companies Act NO. 71 of 2008 ("the Companies Act') and pursuant to the Special Resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29 May 2017 authorising the Board of Directors ("the Board') to provide direct and indirect financial assistance to current and future subsidiaries and to current and future associated companies of the Company, the Board adopted a resolution on 27 November 2017 authorising the Company to provide financial assistance in terms of section 45 of the Companies Act ("financial assistance') by way of guaranteeing the performance of AECI Mauritius Limited ("AECI Mauritius') in respect of the latter's loan facility agreement obligations in a maximum aggregate amount of EUR129 million. AECI Mauritius is a wholly-owned, indirectly held subsidiary of the Company.

The funds will be used to execute the transaction detailed in the announcement published on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange News Service on 8 November 2017, together with any consideration adjustments contemplated in the transaction agreement.

The transaction is summarised as follows: