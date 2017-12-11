Synthetic Aperture Radar Market - Projected to Reach USD 4.2 Billion By 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The synthetic aperture radar market is projected to grow from USD 2.42 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.21 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.75% from 2017 to 2022. The increasing deployment of space-based radars due to long-range propagation characteristics of radar signals and complex information processing capability of modern digital electronics to provide high-resolution imagery are expected to drive the synthetic aperture radar market during the forecast period. The synthetic aperture radar market has been segmented on the basis of frequency band, application area, component, mode, platform, and region.

Based on frequency band, the synthetic aperture radar market has been segmented into X band, L band, C band, S band, VHF/UHF, K/Ku/Ka, and others. A frequency band is an interval at which a particular radar transmits a signal. These frequency bands are distinguished based on their wavelength, which ranges from 0 GHz to 40 GHz. Radio frequency waves are sent through antennas into the space that are then reflected from the target.

Based on mode, the synthetic aperture radar market has been segmented into multimode and single mode. The multimode segment is expected to lead the synthetic aperture radar market in 2017. Synthetic aperture radars using multimode are in huge demand due to their ability to capture images based on application requirement.

Based on platform, the synthetic aperture radar market has been segmented into airborne and ground. The airborne segment of the synthetic aperture radar market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Manufacturers of airborne synthetic aperture radars are taking efforts to develop specialized airborne synthetic aperture radars for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), as the use of airborne synthetic aperture radars in UAVs enables easy data collection of fast-changing terrains such as snow slopes and active volcanoes.

