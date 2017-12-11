WeekendWalls, Innovative and Attractive Peel and Stick Reclaimed Wood Walls, are Officially Launched

The Peel and Stick Paneling, Which is Made from Reclaimed Weathered Redwood, Allows People to Quickly and Easily Transform the Look of a Room

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / The founders of WeekendWalls are pleased to announce the launch of their innovative new peel and stick reclaimed wood walls by the same name. The beautiful and easy-to-use product is made from Reclaimed Weathered Redwood and comes in a variety of styles.

To check out the new WeekendWalls product and learn more about easy it is to use the peel and stick wood walls, please visit https://weekendwalls.com/product/reclaimed-weathered-redwood.

As a company spokesperson noted, WeekendWalls is a new product that has been years in the making. The story began back in 2005 in Portland, Oregon, when the founders discovered some incredible wood that was going to waste.

Determined to rescue this gorgeous wood, friends and co-founders Pierce Henley and Joe Mitchoff joined forces to "speak for the trees" and give new life to reclaimed material at Viridian Reclaimed Wood.

"Top national designers quickly discovered their truly unique looks and affordable goodness, and over the past 12 years Viridian Reclaimed Wood has built a reputation for the highest quality wood, fastest turnaround and best finishes in the industry," the spokesperson noted, adding that their passion for beautiful wood and reclaiming as much of it as they can inspired the founders to create WeekendWalls.

Now, with the recent launch of the new company and product, homeowners who love the look of reclaimed wood and have a passion for DIY projects can easily transform the look of any room for a very budget-friendly price.

The Reclaimed Weathered Redwood paneling is made from fence boards that have been exposed to a variety of weather conditions over the years; this gives it a rustic and beautiful appearance. To get the custom designer look at home, people simply need to calculate how much they should buy using the handy calculator on the website, and choose which color/style they want for their home.

To see how easy it is to use WeekendWalls, check out the short video on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SWx2oRf2FCA.

About WeekendWalls:

The passion for beautiful wood - and reclaiming as much wood as possible - inspired the creation of WeekendWalls. It's made from 100 percent California Redwood fence boards exposed to years of sun, rain and snow to give it a rustic patina that is unmistakable and authentic. This wood is precious and finite, and the company founders' goal is to make sure every board finds a new life in a beautiful home. For more information, please visit https://weekendwalls.com.

