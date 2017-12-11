Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2017) - Parallel Mining Corp. (TSXV: PAL) (the "Company" or "Parallel") congratulates Bob Sibthorpe, VP, Exploration, on receiving the prestigious Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration from the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia ("AME BC").

AME BC's Colin Spence award recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to enhance mineral resources through the original application of prospecting techniques or other geoscience technology.

The award to Mr. Sibthorpe recognizes his role in the discovery of the Yaramoko deposit in Burkina Faso, where he pioneered the model for previously unidentified high-grade discoveries in the country.

The Company believes that exploration for similar high-grade deposits in Burkina Faso has been limited since the discovery of Yaramoko. Parallel intends to follow Mr. Sibthorpe's model as the blueprint to find other such deposits in the region.

Mr. Sibthorpe will officially receive the award at AME BC's Celebration of Excellence on January 24, 2018, during the annual Mineral Exploration Roundup conference in Vancouver, Canada.

About the Company

Parallel holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Sebe Property in the Hounde Greenstone Belt. The Sebe Property is located between the producing gold deposits Hounde and South Hounde operated by Endeavour Mining and Acacia Mining respectively.

Parallel also has an option to earn a 100% interest in the 165.7 square kilometer Garsay exploration permit in a highly prospective greenstone gold belt located in northwest Burkina Faso, 60 kilometers southeast of the producing Inata Gold Mine and Souma deposit.

On Behalf of the Board

John Anderson

President & Chief Executive Officer

T: +1-604-218-7400

E: janderson@parallelmining.com

