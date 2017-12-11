Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2017) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good naturedTM"), today announced that its ground-breaking heat resistant plant-based packaging was deployed successfully this holiday season in Toronto's popular Soul Chocolate advent calendars.

Made from 80% plant-based materials, good naturedTM's newest packaging will not deform in temperatures up to 90ºC. This made it ideal for Soul Chocolate's co-owners Katie and Kyle, who are firmly committed to ethically sourcing and producing their "bean to bar" chocolates. With no BPAs, phthalates or phytoestrogen, good naturedTM packaging will not leach potentially harmful chemicals into the chocolate during hot filling, which can be a concern with some traditional materials like polystyrene.

Soul Chocolate was directly hot filled into good naturedTM

plant-based packaging to create this year's advent calendars.