TomTom (TOM2) today announced that it has repurchased 728,643 ordinary TomTom shares at an average price of 8.89 per share in the period from 4 December 2017 up to and including 8 December 2017. The aggregate consideration of this repurchase was 6.48 million. Details on the share buyback transactions can be found on the company's website.

This repurchase concludes the share buyback programme as announced on 19 September 2017. Under this programme, a total of 5,384,450 ordinary TomTom shares are repurchased at an average price of 9.25 per share, for a total consideration of 49.8 million. TomTom will use the shares to cover its commitments arising from its stock option and share plans.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

